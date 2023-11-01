Marvel Studios would be in talks to reunite the original cast of The Avengers in a new film, which would involve bringing back Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans in their respective roles.

Although it continues to gain its audience, it seems that things are beginning to falter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with its films and seriessince his latest feature films have had less reception at the box office and the series, with few exceptions, are not liked by a good part of the fans.

Last September, a group of Marvel creatives (including president Kevin Feige himself) met in Palm Springs for the studio’s annual retreat, where They have addressed the future plan for the UCMespecially in relation to Jonathan Majors, one of its biggest stars at this stage who is on trial for domestic violence charges.

Among all the proposals provided, it seems that some dramatic measures are being considered, such as making a new Avengers movie with the entire original cast of the original 2012 film.

Will we see the original Avengers in a new Marvel movie?

As reported by Variety, several sources claim that members of Marvel Studios have been weighing the idea of ​​making a new Avengers movie with the return of the entire original cast.

That would imply that Iron Man, Black Widow and Captain America would be resurrectedwho would again be played by Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson y Chris Evans.

Of course, in view of recent events in the Multiverse, they would not have to be resurrected as such either, but instead be a group of Avengers belonging to another universe.

Nevertheless, At the moment they have not yet committed to the idea and it is only part of a set of thoughts and proposals that may or may not come to fruition.

With season 2 of Loki currently airing on Disney+, the next Marvel Cinematic Universe film to hit theaters is The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel whose premiere is scheduled for November 9, 2023. Would you like see again Robert Downey Jr.Scarlett Johansson y Chris Evans in the MCU?