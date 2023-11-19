The Marvel franchise could be changing its plans with Kang the Conqueror in the MCU.

Considering several factors, it is likely that Marvel is changing the plans it had with Kang the Conqueror in the MCU.

After the defeat of Thanos at the end of the Infinity Saga, in the film Avengers: Endgame, Marvel has been planning to replace this iconic villain who marked the franchise forever, with another antagonist for the Multiverse Saga, this character being none other than Kang the Conqueror.

Introduced as He Who Remains in season one of Loki, and later introduced as Kang in the film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the villain had been established as the main antagonist in the MCU Multiverse Saga. However, there are various factors that have arisen, affecting Marvel’s plans and making it unlikely that Kang will have any involvement in the MCU soon, one of those main factors being the legal accusations that arose against actor Jonathan Majors and the report of his arrest in March 2023.

By virtue of this (and other aspects that we will break down later), the franchise Marvel is most likely changing the plans it had with Kang the Conqueror to be the main villain and antagonist of the Multiverse Saga. Below, we will tell you all the details about it.

Marvel may be changing its plans with Kang the Conqueror in the MCU for these reasons

As mentioned above, the character played by Jonathan Majors in the UCM He was introduced as He Who Remains in the first season of the Loki series, later being introduced as Kang the Conqueror and as various variants of the character in the film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, as well as as Victor Timely in season two of the Loki series.

All of these character roles have been setting the stage for the upcoming presentation of an epic battle between Kang’s variants and the MCU’s New Avengers, confrontation that would take place in the film Avengers: The Kang Dynastyfrom phase 6.

However, considering the Various problems that have arisen surrounding Kang’s character and this upcoming Phase 6 film, it is unlikely that Kang the Conqueror will finally make his big act as a villain alongside his variants in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

And, mainly, the fact that the actor who plays Kang, Jonathan Majors, was arrested in March under accusations of assault, domestic violence, strangulation and harassment against a woman, is one of the main reasons why it is likely that the actor will be replaced in the UCM, taking into account that his case has not yet gone to trial, although The franchise has not made any statements regarding what they plan to do regarding the actor..

Another drawback that affects Marvel’s plans with the character of Kang the Conqueror is the recent director Destin Daniel Cretton and writer Jeff Loveness resign from Avengers: The Kang Dynastythis was announced in media such as Deadline and Comicbook.

Considering that Cretton will continue to work on other MCU projects and has only resigned from Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in particular, it is likely that his resignation is not due to any problem with Marvel Studios, but rather because The franchise is probably taking this film in a different direction..

The legal problems for which Jonathan Majors is being prosecuted proposed the possibility of the actor being replaced for some other actor to play the character, but the resignation of Cretton and Loveness, as well as the statements of the author of the book _ MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios_, Joanna Robinson, stating that Marvel “will move away from Kang”, suggest that who will probably be replaced in the MCU is Kang the Conqueror himself.

While there is no denying that the introduction of Kang the Conqueror into the MCU was a completely impressive and exciting addition for fans eager to see the villain and his variants in The Kang Dynasty, everything seems to indicate that the Marvel franchise is going to eliminate the villain from its plansand will replace him with some other villain, like Doctor Doom or even Galactusantagonists who are presumed to appear in the next Fantastic Four film.

Ultimately, so far, these are just speculations that may or may not come true, as Marvel has not given any official statement regarding what he plans to do regarding the Majors controversy, although it is quite likely that the franchise decides to replace Kang’s actor or replace the character and use another villain as the main antagonist of the Multiverse Saga instead.

