Frank Miller recreates one of his best Batman covers for the Avengers: Twilight comic.

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Not only is it one of the most outstanding Batman comics. The story that was written by the iconic Frank Miller It changed the world of cartoons forever and established itself as one of the best comics in history. In The Dark Knight Returns, the image of an aging Batman going through lightning is one of the most remembered of all time. Now, the legendary creator of Sin City or Daredevil: Born Again will return to Marvel with a new variant cover of Avengers: Twilight.

This comic will be a six-issue limited series that will be produced by writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Daniel Acuña. The story will focus on a Steve Rogers completely removed from the heroic scene in a world that has completely forgotten what the Avengers did. The comic will show a new version of Marvel’s future on January 14, 2024. This is the official synopsis:

In a shiny new world of prosperity, Captain America no longer exists. But Steve Rogers It still exists in an America where freedom is only an illusion. The Avengers have become strangers and their friends are long dead. How do you reunite the Avengers in a world that doesn’t want them?

Now, Marvel has unveiled the first of its series of alternate covers for the series that pay tribute to the legendary Frank Miller. What to expect from this series is a bit uncertain. This is what the writer said Chip Zdarsky about:

Steve is the perfect character to see a changed future, since he went through that experience before leaving the Second World War. It will be very interesting to see how he reacts to a USA That has changed, at least for me. And this future America is seemingly perfect, so Steve has to wonder whether or not to alter what his countrymen are comfortable with. the search for the truth about what has happened.

