Norman Osborn’s Green Goblin will return to the pages of Amazing Spider-Man in 2024

On May 4, 2024, Marvel will celebrate Free Comic Book Day at local comic book stores. This day is an opportunity for Marvel fans of all ages to enjoy free comics from some of the publisher’s most popular series and discover a preview of upcoming releases with the return of the Green Goblin to the pages of Amazing Spider-man as the highlight.

In 2024, Marvel will offer five free Comic Book Day titles. These comics will offer sneak peeks at some of Marvel’s biggest upcoming stories, including the Blood Hunt crossover event, the post-Krakoa era of the X-Men, and the new Ultimate Universe.

For the first time, Marvel will be offering a free Star Wars Comic Book Day title. This comic will explore exciting storytelling coming to the galaxy far, far away.

Marvel will also once again highlight creators and characters from different cultures, communities and identities. Free Comic Book Day: Marvel’s Voices will feature stories from creators around the world. Free Comic Book Day: Spidey and His Amazing Friends is a perfect comic for new readers.

However, one of the most exciting news is the return of the Green Goblin in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man. Norman Osborn was redeemed for a time, but his madness has begun to resurface. Peter Parker will have to face his greatest enemy once again. Marvel’s announcement reads like this:

Just a few weeks before AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50, get your first taste of RETURN OF THE GOBLIN! Plus, get ready for the next evolutionary step of the Ultimate Universe with the debut of a powerful new hero! But the thing do not ends there! Oh no, there are some surprises up your sleeve on this one!

You can see a sneak peek of free comic book day below:

Here’s a rundown of the five free Marvel Comics Day titles:

Blood Hunt #1: A sneak peek at Marvel’s next crossover event, Blood Hunt.X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #1: A sneak peek at the post-Krakoa era of the new Ultimate Universe.Amazing Spider-Man: The Green Goblin Returns #1: The return of the Green Goblin.Star Wars: The Next Generation #1: A new Star Wars story.

Free Comic Book Day is a unique opportunity for Marvel fans to enjoy free comics from some of their favorite series. Don’t miss it on May 4, 2024!