One of the most beloved moments among fans of Avengers: Endgame was that of the iconic phrase “Whatever it costs”, a phrase that served as a unifying bond and that resonated during the last events of the final fight against Thanos. It was a phrase that served as a means of inspiring the team to defeat Thanos for good. Before joining together for the final battle, the leader captain america He addressed all the heroes with that same phrase: “We are going to win. Whatever it takes.” Now, Marvel has brought back that iconic Avengers moment, but given it a much more sinister twist.

That same phrase appears on stage in the comic The Avengers #7. However, instead of generating another fight that leads to victory for the Avengers, it ends up plunging them into a dark death. In this history, the villain Nightmare puts the Avengers to sleep in a deep sleep, which drags them to a heartbreaking shared experience that seems all too real. after losing Visionthe spirit of the Avengers seems completely consumed, but leader Captain Marvel knows she must rally the Avengers. Avengers to join in one last effort.

It is she who inspires them to believe that all they can do now is avenge the Tierra, and the phrase “Whatever it takes” is what inspires them to get up. But unlike the inspirational speeches in movies like UCM, this remains just words. Words are not enough to prevent Avengers fail their final mission, as they all die almost instantly moments later. Over the years, readers have seen how moving speeches inspired the movements of our favorite heroes.

This moment puts a whole new spin on it and shows that only facts can save Earth from a real threat. The comic The Avengers #7 demonstrates that inspirational speeches do not always lead to a great victory, especially in a no-win scenario like the one faced in this case by the Avengers. In the end, the comic reveals that nothing we see was actually happening. Nightmare cast a spell on them all in a dream that seemed completely realso what happened there is just the result of one more horrible nightmare.

