Do you need to see many previous Marvel installments before going to the cinema to enjoy The Marvels? The film’s producer responds.

As is usual in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, each premiere is preceded by previous events that must be kept fresh in your memory. In the case of The Marvels, it is advisable to review the films Captain Marvel (2019), Avengers: Endgame (2019) and the series Ms. Marvel, WandaVision (Scarlet Witch and Vision) and Secret Invasion. So this can be a problem for viewers who, above all, have not followed the Disney Plus programs.

But… Is it really necessary to have seen all this? The movie The Marvels is quite simple and does have certain references to Ms. Marvel and the consequences of Thanos’ snap that were seen in WandaVision. But beyond that, the story of this installment of the UCM is not going to let anyone get lost in the plot.

This is how producer Mary Livanos explains it.

“I think the good thing about this movie is that if you are a big comic book fan, if you are a big MCU fan, if you have seen the incredible Ms. Marvel, if you have seen WandaVision, if you saw the first Captain Marvel movie , there is a lot to follow, so many threads to pick up with this film that are really worth it.” Says the producer of The Marvels.

Disney

“But at the end of the day, if you’re less familiar with the narrative so far, it’s about three people really meeting each other for the first time and coming together. “Like any movie, you meet new characters and they catch up, and this movie does it with extreme dynamism, so I’m excited for people to enjoy it, whether they’re big fans or new fans.” Mary Livanos said.

Have you seen The Marvels in the cinema? Did you like it? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.