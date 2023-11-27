It is clear that Marvel needs a change to revitalize the saga so that it has a greater impact on viewers.

When Bob Iger returned to Disney he said that quality should prevail over quantity in the Marvel and Star Wars sagas. Since, for some time now, both franchises were not achieving the expected results.

As for Marvel, we now have new information that ensures that they will no longer make specials like the Halloween one from The Curse of the Werewolf and the Christmas one from Guardians of the Galaxy. Which is a shame, since in 30 or 40 minutes they could present very interesting stories that are more difficult to make it to the movies or as a series.

There were three potentially shocking specials that we may never see now.

To begin with, one about dark magic and witches that was going to explain the origin of the Darkhold has been cancelled. Luckily, they will do the Agatha: All the Time series, where they may add some discarded ideas.

Two other Marvel specials that we won’t see are Nova and Silver Surfer. Luckily, they are characters impactful enough for us to see them in some space installments in the coming years.

What will we see in 2024?

They have decided that next year they will only release one movie. This is Deadpool 3, where we will see Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine again. Both will face each other in a battle for the multiverse.

Deadpool 3

As for the series, we will be able to watch ECHO and the aforementioned Agatha: all the time. As we can see, they are three very different deliveries, but they can impact fans.

