We are already very used to seeing how heroes face incredible enemies in order to safeguard the integrity of the universe. Now a new event will show the final destiny of the Earth, where the heroic age has already ended, and only two forces remain that confront each other. While Marvel offers a look at his one-shot Timeless, two iconic heroes go to war in one of the biggest fights. Although it is true that some fights like Sentry against Hulk may seem much more attractive to readers, Never have two characters faced each other with so much force in each blow.

In a preview of the comic Timeless #1 You can see a potential future in which Power Man and Moon Knight have not been able to reach an agreement. However, in this distant period of the history of Marvel, both have taken over the powers of many members of the Avengers. On the one hand, Power Man brings together the skills of Iron Fist, Hulk y Sentrywhile the powers of Moon Knight They have been intensified like never before, adding to Iron Man’s armor and the magical powers linked to Doctor Strange.

The end result feels like all of Marvel’s strongest heroes are exchanging blows, but their forms are reduced to the bodies of just two fighters. With so much power in their possession, it’s no surprise that characters can accomplish truly incredible feats. This is the official synopsis of Timeless:

In a devastating future Born from the decisions of the present, all time and space are threatened by the rise of an ancient evil. Moon Knight has risen, becoming a true threat to the universe. But one man stands against the next wave of chaos Khonshu: Power Manthe last living hero of the Marvel Universe. But who is Power Man and how he came to exercise the very unstable powers of Sentry, Hulk y Iron Fist? Can the Marvel Universe really be saved?

The comic line Timeless of Marvel has become a narrative exercise that is done every year, offering an advance look at the stories that will be part of the future Marvel. These numbers only show the possible future if the Marvel timeline stays on its current course, and it’s likely that this particular future will connect directly to the next Sentry story. Fans will soon discover all the secrets behind the monumental battle of Timeless.

The comic Timeless #1 It will be available next December 27.

