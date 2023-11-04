The Echo series, which will arrive next year on Disney Plus, will be the first to carry the Marvel Spotlight seal, since you will not need to know the MCU to understand Maya’s story.

Coinciding with the screening of its new Disney Plus series, Echo, at the annual Choctaw Nation Powwow, Marvel has also announced a new label for your productions called Marvel Spotlight.

Those who attended the event organized in Oklahoma were able to see the first poster from Marvel Spotlight – which you will find in this article a few paragraphs below -, listen to its fanfare and know all its details.

The Origin of Marvel Spotlight dates back to the 70s, when Marvel Comics created an anthology series of comics with which to experiment with different characters, seeing the birth of some as well-known as: Ghost Rider, Spider-Woman, Werewolf by Nighto the Son of Satan.

All the details about Marvel Spotlight, Marvel’s new label

Marvel Spotlight reaches the audiovisual world to frame new stories with new charactersand the Echo series for Disney Plus will be the first to carry the new Marvel seal.

The musical fanfare that plays alongside the title of Marvel Spotlight has been composed by Michael Giacchinoregular composer of Marvelwhose works you may have heard in films such as: Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) or Werewolf by Night (2022).

Brad Winderbaumvice-president of production and development of Marvel Studioshas assured that Marvel Spotlight will offer “a platform to bring to the screen more realistic and character-focused stories”. Winderbaum noted that, in the case of Echowe will see more realistic conflicts, far from that continuity that the UCM.

“Just like comic book fandom didn’t need to read The Avengers o The Fantastic Four to enjoy a comic Ghost Rider Spotlightour audience does not need to have seen other marvel series to understand what happens in the history of Maya.”

Therefore, Marvel Spotlight will offer a more accessible gateway for audiences interested in Marvel, and Echo for Disney Plus will be the first series to demonstrate this.