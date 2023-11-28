After what happened with the last scriptwriters, Marvel Studios now has the person responsible for the story of Avengers 5 tied up.

Marvel has announced the new writer for Avengers 5. The film studio chaired by Kevin Feige has announced that Michael Waldron, known for his work on the Loki series on Disney +, will be the screenwriter of the future Kang Dynasty. Michael Waldron, who was already attached to write the script for Secret Wars, the sequel to Kang Dynasty, has been confirmed for this new project. It’s certainly an interesting and smart move. Ultimately, Loki touched on a lot about Kang the Conqueror and the Multiverse. So this is great news.

The announcement from Marvel Studios comes after the news revealed by Deadline. A news that indicates that Destin Daniel Cretton will not finally direct Avengers 5. Destin Daniel Cretton, director of the film Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings, has decided to focus on other projects from the MCU film studio. That includes the Wonder Man TV series on Disney+. The Kang Dynasty is scheduled to premiere on May 1, 2026. The film is key in the Multiverse Saga.

The excitement of the MCU for the Multiverse

The idea of ​​the Multiverse, which will be expanded even further with Avengers 5, is allowing Marvel Studios to explore a wide range of alternate realities, opening the door to different versions of the characters and variations on the stories that fans know and love. This allows for a fresh and surprising narrative, where completely new and challenging concepts can be introduced.

The introduction of the Multiverse at Marvel Studios has offered an intriguing way to connect seemingly independent MCU movies and series. And also create a common thread between stories that, on the surface, might not be related. This expands the MCU and offers a more interconnected and complex narrative. Of course, Avengers 5 will be the beginning of the end of this Multiverse Saga. A Saga of the Multiverse that will finally culminate in Secret Wars, with the great fictional culmination.

