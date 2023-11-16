After the end of the Loki series, Marvel Studios has revealed what the name of Tom Hiddleston’s character will be from now on.

Marvel has announced the new name that Loki will have in the UCM. The studio chaired by Kevin Feige has offered an exciting preview of what lies ahead for the God of Lies and Deception (Tom Hiddleston) after his television series. He has done it through a new Funko Pop! which features the Asgardian character in a revealing outfit that appeared in the season two finale. This outfit shows him in a position of power, sitting on a throne and surrounded by timelines.

God Loki. All episodes of #Loki Season 2 are now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/YIGJLLA49D — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 13, 2023

What has attracted attention is the name attached to the new Funko Pop!which officially reveals what this version of the character will be called in the MCU: “God Loki.” This new title was corroborated by Marvel Studios in an official poster for the second season., showing Tom Hiddleston’s God of Lies and Deceit wearing his new outfit. This appointment isn’t entirely surprising, as it lines up with his development in the comics as the God of Stories.

The God of Lies and Deceptions… More God than ever!

The designation of “God Loki” is quite disturbing and mysterious. After all, The character was already known as the God of Lies and Deceptions. This new designation could suggest a change in his position in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Perhaps the movies and series will end up highlighting its power. Be that as it may, it does give a certain meaning to the evolution in history.

The Loki transformation to this divine status could be indicative of his growth and development. Especially, after his sacrifice in the season two finale, where he played a crucial role in saving the Marvel Multiverse. His future is very interesting from now on.