Saitama’s devastating force could be supported by other characters from other franchises and here we explain what they are.

Saitama can eliminate any opponent with a single blow

At first glance, perhaps the Marvel and DC characters do not have many things in common with One Punch-Man, but if we look at his abilities, we can find some characteristics they share with each other. Well, what we are going to say is that Saitama is a hero who has the ability to defeat any enemy with a single blow, no matter how powerful it is. This makes us think about how strong it can be and if would affect other characters important franchises.

His strength is so enormous that even he himself he gets bored with his own invincibility. In fact, it is not known if Saitama can survive his own power nor has there been anyone able to stop his punches until now. However, that does not mean that there are no other characters capable of resisting his attack, whether due to his physical resistance, his healing factor, his manipulation of reality or his immortality. Next, we are going to look at some examples of Marvel and DC characters that could endure a blow from Saitama and the reasons that explain it.

These are the Marvel and DC characters capable of standing up to Saitama

There are many Marvel and DC characters that they have earned the respect of many people for their powers and the truth is that they have nothing to envy those of Saitama. Considering this, here we leave you the complete list of those who are capable of confront said character de One Punch-Man.

Hulk

Hulk is one of the strongest and most resilient characters in the Marvel universe. Its strength and durability increase as you get angry, allowing him to withstand blows that would destroy other beings. In addition, it has a very high healing factor that allows it to regenerate quickly. serious injuries in a short time. For these reasons, Hulk could withstand a blow from Saitama and even get angrier and return the attack with more force.

Thor

The God of Thunder possesses superhuman strength, immortality and control over electricity. In turn, he has the hammer Mjolnir, a powerful magical weapon that only he can lift and that enhances his powers, making him a very dangerous opponent. Thor could withstand a blow from Saitama thanks to his divine nature and his Asgardian armor, which protect you from physical harm and magic of all kinds, while with his hammer he is capable of blocking or deflecting the punch in different ways.

Wolverine

Wolverine can recover from any injury, no matter how serious it is. Also has a skeleton covered in adamantium, an indestructible metal that makes it practically invulnerable. In this way, he is a good candidate who could survive a blow from Saitamaalthough it will probably take a while to recover from the impact that would destroy his bodybut not his bones.

Deadpool

Deadpool has a healing factor even more powerful than Wolverine’s, which allows him to regenerate even from decapitation or disintegration. If an impact of Saitama will destroy him, he would get back together even if he was turned to mush. In this way, Saitama would not find how to get rid of it.

Doctor Manhattan

Doctor Manhattan is one of the most powerful beings in the DC universe. He is the result of a nuclear accident that gave him almost unlimited abilities, such as manipulate matter and energy, teleport, create clones, see the past and future, or alter their size and shape, practically a type of God. Doctor Manhattan could resist a blow from Saitama without problems, since it can control its own molecular structure and rebuild itself if necessary. At the same time, it could use his powers to nullify Saitama’s or to attack it from any angle or distance.

Doomsday

Another character that can be considered for the confrontation against Saitama It’s Doomsday, one of DC’s most fearsome villains. He is a creature generated through genetic experiments that make him evolve and adapt to any threat. Thanks to this, Doomsday has been the only one capable of eliminating Superman himself and that says a lot about how strong he is. Therefore, Saitama’s punches would not be something that would bother him, as he would quickly adapt to the situation to develop a suitable defense to stop the impact.

Superman

Evidently, Superman could withstand a blow from Saitama thanks to its invulnerable skin, which protects you from most physical attacks. In turn, it could use your other powers to dodge, block or hit back. This would certainly be one of the most epic fights in the world from comics and anime.

Flash

Flash has the ability to move at incredible speeds, overcoming the sound barrier, light and even time. He could withstand a blow from Saitama thanks to his speed, which gave him would allow you to anticipate the movement of your fist and avoid contact, while he would use his speed to attack Saitama with hundreds of blows in an instant or to travel in time and change the course of the battle. In fact, it would be very difficult for Flash to stop him.

