Black Widow has many alternate versions that have been stronger than other characters.

Black Widow is one of Marvel’s deepest characters

Among the most important characters in the universe is Black Widow, a member of the Avengers and SHIELD who has always contributed with the missions to achieve a better world. Her skills at espionage, combat, and infiltration make her a formidable agent, capable of face threats of all kinds. In this way, there are a wide variety of alternative versions of Black Widow in the Marvel multiverse.

Although there are many variants of this superheroine, not all are the same and some have proven to be stronger than others. For this reason, we have decided to make the top of the most powerful versions of Black Widow, based on their comic book appearances and in the MCU films that have determined many of the relevant characteristics of this character.

Find out which are the strongest alternative versions of Black Widow

Black Widow is one of the most iconic heroines of the Marvel universe, both in comics and in movies. However, she is not the only one who has worn that name and that suit. Throughout history, several women have assumed the role of the Russian spy, each with their own skills, personalities and motivations. Without further ado, in the following list we leave you which are the variants of one of the best female Marvel characters.

Red Cat

Red Cat is the same Natalia Romanova, but in an alternate reality where heroes are villains and vice versa. In this world, Red Cat is a SHIELD agent who fights against the evil Iron Man and his organization Stark Industries. Basically, she has the same abilities as Black Widow normal, but with the added bonus that he can mentally control feline animals. With this advantage, it is able to infiltrate anywhere, communicate with your allies and attack your enemies with your cat skills. In itself, it’s like a kind of combination between Black Widow and Black Cat.

Ava Orlova – Red Widow

Ava Orlova is a young orphan who was rescued by Black Widow from a clandestine KGB center, where pieces of Iron Man’s reactor had been grafted. Thanks to that, he has the power of electromagnetism, so it can create protective shields, move metal objects, and shoot energy beams. But that’s not all, he also has a telepathic connection with Alexi Shostakov, the husband of Black Widow and the Red Guardian, who suffered similar experiments. Ava joined Black Widow as her disciple and called herself Red Widow.

Black Widow – House of M

This is Natasha Romanoff’s version in the reality altered by the Scarlet Witch, where mutants rule the world. In this scenario, Black Widow is the leader of the Red Avengers, a group of rebels who oppose Magneto’s regime and his children. The reason she is so powerful is because has access to the most advanced technology, like a suit that allows him to fly and shoot laser beams. She also has great political influence, as she is Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations and the lover of President Tony Stark.

Digna Black Widow

It is the version of Black Widow when she becomes the wielder of Mjolnir in an alternate reality. Here Thor dies in Ragnarok and his hammer is left abandoned on the Moon, where Natasha finds it and manages to lift it, thus obtaining the powers of the god of thunder. With the use of Mjolnir, Black Widow can fly, control the weather, and shoot lightning. Furthermore, she becomes stronger, more resilient and immortal, while she ends up becoming part of the Ultimates teama team of heroes led by Nick Fury in this dimension.

Monica Chang – Earth 1610

As for Monica Chang, she is a SHIELD agent who she married Nick Fury and she had a son with him. However, her marriage broke up when she discovered that Fury had been cheating on her. unfaithful with his friends and family. Monica divorced Fury and became in charge of combating technological threats like Ultron in SHIELD This character has a high level of training in combat, espionage and computing. She also wears a suit similar to Black Widow’s, with electronic devices and hidden weapons.

Yelena Belova – White Widow

Officially, Yelena Belova is considered the second Black Widow, created by the same program that trained Natasha Romanoff. Previously, she was a loyal agent to the Russian government who I saw Natasha as a traitor and a rival. Therefore, he tried to overcome her on several occasions, even confronting her physically. Yelena has the same abilities as Natasha, but with less experience and more arrogance. However, her destiny changed when Natasha showed her that she was being used, so she decided to take her own path, becoming her ally and being known as White Widow.

Black Widow Ultimate

This version belongs to the Ultimate universe, a dimension in which the heroes are younger and darker. In this world, Black Widow is a double agent working for the Avengers and a terrorist organization called the Liberators. Her goal is destroy the heroes from withintaking advantage of her relationship with Captain America and Iron Man. Black Widow Ultimate has a brain implant which allows him to control any electronic device, as well as a suit that gives him enhanced strength, speed, and agility.

Claire Voyant

She is the first woman to use the name Black Widow in Marvel comics, although It has nothing to do with the Russian spy. Claire was a medium who was possessed by the devil and became a supernatural assassin. Her mission was to kill the wicked and send their souls to hell. Claire has magical powers, such as teleportation, telepathy, astral projection and shadow control. He can also absorb the life force of his victims and use it to heal or attack.

Tania – Black Widow 2099

Black Widow 2099 is another impressive version of the character that comes from Earth-23291. Her name is Tania and she is a woman who live in a dystopian future where corporations rule the world and the heroes are legends. Tania is the daughter of a scientist who worked for Alchemax, one of the most powerful and corrupt companies in the world, and she is the culprit of the murder of her father. Thus, Tania swore revenge and infiltrated Alchemax like a spy to fulfill her objective. The interesting thing about this is that on this mission she found a Black Widow prototype suit which gave him special abilities, such as invisibility, intangibility, and power grid generation.

