Wolverine has become one of Marvel’s most popular characters thanks to his incredible comics

Wolverine is one of the best Marvel characters, all thanks to his long career in the world of comics, animations and his film adaptations. Both his history, his powers, his personality and the great battles he has fought against all types of enemies, they have turned it into a hero admired by many fans.

Although he is a character who has many impressive comics, there are some that have stood out more than others for what they mean for its history and its evolution as a member of the X-Men. Considering this, we have compiled the best Wolverine comics of all time so that you can fully enjoy the mutant with the adamantium claws.

Along the comics development We have had the opportunity to see the coolest alternative versions of Wolverine of all, as well as events of events most important of this mutant. Below, we explain what they are.

Wolverine – Larry Hama & Marc Silvestri

Between 1988 and 1993, screenwriter Larry Hama and artist Marc Silvestri were in charge of the regular Wolverine series, giving rise to a memorable stage that explored the past, the present and the future of the character. In these comics, Wolverine traveled around the world, facing enemies such as Sabretooth, Lady Deathstrike, Omega Red and Cyber. He also delved into his relationship with Júbilo, a young mutant who became his protégé and friend. In addition, some secrets were revealed about Wolverine’s origin and his participation in the Weapon X program. This stage is a must for Wolverine fans, since contains some of his most emblematic stories and exciting.

Wolverine: Old Man Logan

Wolverine: Old Man Logan is a comic that tells the adventures of an old man Logan in a dystopian future where supervillains have conquered the world and the heroes have disappeared. It was released in 2008, written by Mark Millar and illustrated by Steve McNiven. This comic is so special because it presents an alternate version of the character, who has renounced his violent past and live like a peaceful farmer Until he is forced to undertake one last journey across the country with a blind Hawkeye, facing various enemies powerful.

Wolverine: Honor

This work is considered one of the best Wolverine stories of all time and was the inspiration for the movie Immortal Wolverine. In 1982, the legendary Chris Claremont and maestro Frank Miller created a four-issue miniseries titled “Honor,” where tells an epic and romantic story, which shows the most human and noble side of the mutant. Here Wolverine travels to Japan to meet Mariko Yashida, the woman he loves, but upon arriving there he discovers that Mariko is married to a cruel lord of the crime called Shingen and will have to face him to free Mariko and regain his honor.

Wolverine: Enemy of the State

It was published between 2004 and 2005, in twelve issues that are part of the series written by Mark Millar and illustrated by John Romita Jr. The comic features how Wolverine is captured and brainwashed by a terrorist organization called The Hand, which makes it your most lethal weapon. In this way, he then faces his former allies, such as the X-Men, the Avengers or Nick Fury, who try to stop him and restore his mental stability.

Arma X

Another one that you cannot miss if you are a fan of Wolverine is Weapon X, a comic released in 1991 that was written and drawn by Barry Windsor-Smith. This work tells how Wolverine was subjected to a brutal experiment who implanted adamantium in his skeleton and claws. In this way, she becomes a raw and heartbreaking storywhich shows the suffering and torture Wolverine endured at the hands of unscrupulous scientists.

Wolverine: The End

Wolverine: The End is a comic book miniseries published in 2004 by Marvel Comics, written by Paul Jenkins and drawn by Claudio Castellini. The history shows us an elderly Wolverine and loner who lives in a cabin in the Canadian forest, haunted by memories of his long and violent existence. One day, he receives a strange phone call that makes him think that he is not alone, that there is another being like him, one who knows his past. Wolverine decides to leave his isolation to find out the truth about its origin and his family.

The death of Wolverine

Those responsible for telling its outcome were screenwriter Charles Soule and artist Steve McNiven, who created a four-part miniseries called “The Death of Wolverine.” In this play, Wolverine learns that has lost its ability to regenerate, making it an easy target for any attack or infection. Aware that his life is ending, he decides resolve your pending issues and say goodbye to his friends, but he will also have to deal with his enemies, who will not miss the opportunity to take revenge on him.

Wolverine: Origin

In 2001, writers Paul Jenkins and Joe Quesada and artists Andy Kubert and Richard Isanove made Wolverine: Inception possible. It is one of the most important and influential comics in Wolverine’s history, as it reveals for the first time his true name and his past before becoming a mutant. In Inception, we learn about the childhood of James Howlett, a sickly and weak boy who lived in a mansion in Canada at the end of the 19th century. There, he had as a friend a young man named Logan, who worked as a gardener. One day, a terrible event changed James’ life forever. awakening his powers mutants and their animal instinct.

Wolverine Solo! – X Patrol: Dark Phoenix Saga

In 1980 this comic was published, which belongs to the famous Dark Phoenix saga, one of the most relevant and praised in the history of the X-Men. Wolverine stays here alone before an army of sentinels at the X-Men base, while his companions are in space facing the danger of Dark Phoenix. This comic reveals Wolverine’s courage, resolve, and survival instinct, as well as his combat prowess.

