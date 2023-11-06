The transfer would see the departure of Enea Bastianini, Bagnaia’s current garage neighbor who, at least so far, has not been able to meet the expectations generated by his inclusion in the official structure of the Borgo Panigale company. This was due, in large part, to several injuries that affected him during the first half of the calendar.

After obtaining third place in the last championship aboard a Desmosedici GP from the previous year, “Beast” crashed in the Sprint of the opening round in Portimao, where he fractured his shoulder blade, a circumstance which put him on rest for the first five races.

The number 23 returned to Italy, but fell again at Montmeló, in an accident at the first corner of the race, which eliminated him again for Misano, India and Japan, due to fractures in his left ankle and wrist left. With the third to last round of the season scheduled for Sepang next weekend, Bastianini is 19th in the World Championship and the last of the eight riders competing with Ducati.

The managers of the Bolognese company have been repeating for months that the driver from Rimini will certainly be in his current place in 2024, because he deserves another opportunity to demonstrate his talent. A talent that last season led him to prevail over Martin in the fight between the two to replace Jack Miller in the official team garage.

A few days ago, the newspaper As had already hypothesized that Ducati might reconsider the possibility of intervening so that Martin could wear the red suit as early as 2024. Especially if he were crowned champion defending the colors of Prima Pramac Racing, a satellite team.

“Until today, we at Ducati have not spoken about this hypothesis,” a boss of Ducati, which dominates the World Championship with an iron fist, told Motorsport.com, with three of its riders leading the statistics.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

This answer, however, does not seem to be as incisive as those that have been given so far, which leads us to believe that, in fact, the maneuver that would bring the Spaniard alongside the reigning champion, a year earlier than initially expected, is actually feasible.

In this regard, it is good to remember that the contracts of Bagnaia, Martin and Bastianini, as well as that of Franco Morbidelli, link them directly to Ducati. The Madrid driver’s agreement expires at the end of 2024 and, to date, leaves him total freedom of movement in view of 2025 and 2026, the next cycle of market movements which promises to be very intense.

In contact with the #89 rider’s immediate entourage, Motorsport.com has learned that under no circumstances will he put pressure on Ducati to obtain Bastianini’s bike. Firstly, because he feels very comfortable in Pramac, where he lacks nothing to aspire to everything; and also because he is looking a little further.

“Jorge’s intention is to secure the red bike in 2025 and 2026. Entering the official team in 2024 would be the consequence of a fantastic year. But this is in the hands of Ducati, they are responsible and, so far, no they told us nothing,” Albert Valera, Martin’s agent, told Motorsport.com.

It is logical to think that the outcome of this championship will have an influence on what happens. If Martin wins, it will be difficult for Ducati to resist the idea of ​​signing the new champion and leaving him in Pramac, where his threat would join that of Marc Marquez, who has moved to Gresini Racing.

At the same time, it would not be easy to explain to Bastianini the decision to abandon him when he had already been assured of continuity in his position. Unless he himself deems it appropriate to take a step back and move to an ecosystem without so much pressure, which could be a relief.

