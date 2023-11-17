Martin Scorsese claims that his daughter tricked him into participating in his TikTok videos and now it is a viral phenomenon on the social network.

Among Hollywood filmmakers, Martin Scorsese is undoubtedly among the best in the industry, whose filmography is full of great titles like Taxi Driver, Casino, The Aviator or the recent Assassins of the Moon.

However, what few fans of director What they would expect is that Scorsese would also triumph in a field that, a priori, does not suit him at all: social networks, more specifically TikTok.

Martin Scorsese becomes a viral TikTok phenomenon because of his daughter

Recently Francesca Scorsesedaughter of Martin Scorsese, has begun to include her father in some of her TikTok videos.

The director’s appearances are very diverse, from a ranking of his favorite films to a funny sketch in which he gives a dog a role in a movie.

The most recent is the video in which Scorsese selects his favorite films and chooses Stanley Kubrick’s classic 2001: A Space Odyssey as the clear winner. You can take a look below.

Immediately the director of The Moon Killers It has gone viral on the famous social network and millions of followers do not miss her videos on her daughter’s account.

However, Scorsese claims that his success on TikTok has been the result of a deception, since I didn’t know that her daughter was going to publish those videos.

“I was tricked into doing that. That was a trick. I didn’t know those things would go viral.. They say it’s viral. I didn’t know.

I was doing it in the other room with her. I don’t know what they’re going to do. They always have those iPhone cameras in their hands. You do not know. I honestly didn’t know I was going to publish it,” says the director of El aviador.

What do you think that Martin Scorsese has gone viral on TikTok thanks to his daughter’s deception? Tell us in our comments section.