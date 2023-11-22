November 21, 2023

The words of Marco Melandri

Marco Melandri spoke out in no uncertain terms about the controversy between Jorge Martin and Michelin regarding the grip of the tyres, in particular the rear ones, supplied by the French company during the weekend of the Qatar Grand Prix.

“I don’t criticize the fact that they push themselves to make the official team win, but it bothers me that they deny it at all costs, even though they do it anyway – declared the former driver in an interview given to Corriere of Sport -. It’s okay for it to happen, after all MotoGP is a business, and there are priorities. It’s normal that the official team is privileged and must bring more results, but there’s no point in denying it.”

“I was expecting a setback from Martin for a few races due to the tires – added Melandri -. Michelin said the tire was fine as were all the others with problems, so it could have also been a pressure problem. Martin is the one who has scored the most points of all in the last few races, so I don’t think he has recovered all of a sudden.”

©Getty Images