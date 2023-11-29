MotoGP world vice-champion Jorge Martín said on Tuesday, after the official pre-season test in Valencia, that Marc Márquez’s time “was fast”, but that “it didn’t impress me because we all knew he would be fast”.

Martín was the author of two unexpected crashes: “It was a complicated day, in the crash we ran with a harder tire than expected, I was fine but then I had a problem at the exit of the pits,” he explained on DAZN Spain. “I was angry at having lost the confidence I had over the weekend, it was a very complicated day. We never thought about a time attack, we’ve taken enough risks this year to risk it now,” he said.

Martín is one of the riders who tested the new Ducati Desmosedici GP24: “It was difficult to understand the new 2024 bike, the sensations were a bit strange, something wasn’t working with the electronics, I noticed more power, but I didn’t understand if it got better, the connection with the accelerator wasn’t good, I think,” he explained.

Regarding what he asks of the new bike, the rider does not want to change his way of riding. “More power, you always want more power and to run more on the straight, but not to change the way you drive, the style”, he underlined.

Martín was very curious about Márquez’s debut with Ducati. “It was very fast, it didn’t impress anyone because we were all expecting it, we saw the data from the first outing and it seemed like we were the same driver, I’ve already learned some things and I hope to learn more, I couldn’t wait to see the its data,” he said. “It’s a challenge and a motivation to be able to race against one of the best riders in history,” he added about having him as a rival on the same bike.

Finally, Martín spoke about the exchange of helmets with Marc that took place on Monday: “I was very happy to have one of Marc’s helmets, I think he is one of the greatest riders in history, it was very nice to exchange helmets with him and also with Dani Pedrosa”.

