He only had one result and he nailed it. Jorge Martin did everything in his power to keep the dream of the MotoGP title alive until the last race of the season, winning the Sprint of the Valencian Community Grand Prix, his ninth seal in a short race since they were introduced in 2023.

A success desired and achieved by force, reacting to a qualifying that had not gone as he would have hoped and which ended with sixth place on the grid. He started with the intent to attack and did so in the best possible way, while his rival was probably betrayed by a conservative tire choice, which led him to mount the medium on the rear unlike the soft used by the majority of the big names, and in the end he only finished fifth. The gap in the standings is now 14 points again and hope has been reopened.

“It was a fantastic race. I made a good start and no one in the group has anything to lose, so they’re all driving with a knife between their teeth, but I did the same thing too. I definitely wasn’t feeling great with the medium tire on the front and I risked falling in all the left-hand corners, but I said to myself: ‘Either we win or I’ll throw it into the stands’, and luckily it went well. In the end I had to push very hard to maintain the advantage over Binder, and It wasn’t easy. But tomorrow, with other tyres, I hope to go even faster”, Martin told Sky Sport MotoGP.

One of the key moments of the race was on the first lap, when he crossed the lines with his rival Bagnaia and managed to get the upper hand. A maneuver that gave him great confidence to carry out his attacking strategy.

“I tried immediately and he crossed to regain the position, but luckily Binder also got in the way, so I took a risk to go inside. I thought he would pass me again, but I stayed in front and started from there to push and then I managed to get in front, Brad and Vinales also had a good pace. But the first lap was certainly important.”

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

This time too we talked about tyres, even if only in terms of choices. “Martinator”, in fact, explained that in his opinion the soft rear was anything but a gamble. Moreover, the ranking seems to prove him right, given that all the riders who got on the podium had it.

“Yesterday I felt quite good with the medium, but today I only worked with the soft. I had already thought about doing the Sprint with that, because in the first 6-7 laps it could give something more. In the end I was a bit crisis, but the important thing was to overtake my rivals and put myself in the lead. Once you’re in the lead, it’s easier to manage. But I think the medium at the front was more of a risk than the soft at the back, because in the end it’s very similar to the average”.

The World Championship is therefore wide open again, but also tomorrow the Prima Pramac Racing rider will have to attack because he knows that the objective can only be victory, because already in this case he should hope that the current leader does not do better than a sixth place . Whatever happens, he will be very satisfied with his season.

“Today we needed the balls and I’m happy, because I want to enjoy the moment. Tomorrow is tough, because the chances of winning the World Championship are few. I want to enjoy it, learn, and today is a day we have to be very happy with. Tomorrow we’ll see, but even if we don’t take home the title, I will still be very happy for what we did.”

Finally, he also made a joke about a contact with Marc Marquez, third today, in the early stages of the race, also to underline how tough today’s race was: “Look at the suit, Marquez’s signature is on it. Tomorrow I I put it back, because I’m sure it brings good luck.”

Read also: