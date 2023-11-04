Suara.com – Marquinhos has officially become the player with the most wins with the French giant club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Brazilian defender Marquinhos is officially the player with the most wins with PSG, namely in 300 matches in all competitions, following his participation in the 3-0 goal party against Montpellier at the Parc des Princes, Paris, Saturday (4/11) WIB.

The celebration of 300 wins with PSG made Marquinhos distance his achievement from Marco Verratti as the player who collected the second most wins with a difference of five matches.

In the 2023/2024 French League match, Marquinhos appeared from the early minutes before being withdrawn in the 71st minute to be replaced by Lucas Hernandez.

“That’s good. I didn’t even know it. I saw the photo, they told me in the dressing room, and it was really fun. “I think these are statistics about wins and that’s what’s beautiful, that’s important,” said Marquinhos as broadcast on the club’s official website, Sunday (5/11).

Lee Kang-in, Warren Zaire-Emery and Vitinha scored the goals in that match and have now led PSG to become top of the Ligue 1 standings with 24 points.

At the top of the standings, PSG is two points ahead of Nice, who just played their match on Monday (6/11) at 02.45 WIB against Rennes.

“We are here, we play, we try to win every game and when we manage to achieve a record like that, it is really satisfying,” said Marquinhos.

The Brazilian national team defender has been defending the French capital club since the 2013/2014 season, when he was brought in from Italian giants AS Roma.

For 10 years and entering his eleventh season with PSG, Marquinhos has helped his team dominate domestic competition by winning eight French Leagues, six French Cups, six French League Cups and seven French Super Cups.

The 29 year old player has been a mainstay in PSG’s back line every season and has collected 38 goals and 10 assists from 419 appearances in all competitions. He is now PSG captain.