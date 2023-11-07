Social networks have become, for better or for worse, an active part of our lives, to the point that sometimes it is difficult to distinguish between the real world and what happens in the virtual world. Marc Márquez knows this well, having had a strong clash with virtual reality when, in 2014, there was speculation about an alleged transfer to Andorra. These incited social media against him to the point that he had to call a press conference to deny the news with tears in his eyes.

Now more mature, the Spanish rider has had to live, since the end of 2015 and until today, with a brutal and tireless persecution by many Valentino Rossi fans on social networks. An expert on the subject, Márquez issued a recommendation to younger drivers after the Thai Grand Prix regarding social networks, something in which “a lot of time can be wasted”, he warned.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

David Alonso, GasGas Aspar Team

On Sunday in Buriram, two very young Spanish talents, David Alonso (who races with a Colombian passport) and Fermin Aldeguer, won the Moto3 and Moto2 races in spectacular fashion. After the winner’s victory, Marquez went to applaud him in the pit lane and when Alonso saw the Honda rider he braked to hug him.

“I went to applaud him because he deserves it, I’ve liked him a lot since he entered the World Championship, I remember his first race in the Rookies Cup, when he came to ask me for advice. He’s very kind and I like him a lot”, explained Marc. “So when I came out and he saw me he nailed it and I told him ‘trust me, we can do it’. It’s not that far in the world championship, it’s true that there are riders with much more experience, like Jaume Masia, who I think is the favorite, but he is the rookie of the year and I wish him the best.”

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Fermin Aldeguer, Speed Up Racing

It is clear that Alonso is leaving a mark as a special driver, one of those who can become really important: “If he has something? Obviously something good, they are very young, the fact is that they are very young and they can stay still or continue to progress , it depends. We are seeing it with Fermín Aldeguer, who is also very young. At that age certain things strike you a little more because you are not so mature. If certain things strike you at 30, at 18 much more.”

This is a sensitive topic, according to Marc, due to the amount of outside opinions reaching the rider: “Even more so now with social media. They weren’t there before, at least when I was racing in 125cc and Moto2, social media wasn’t as powerful as it is now, you didn’t know much about what people were saying. But now, if you are a young guy, you can waste a lot of time. The problem is that they have to do it in front of the cameras,” warned the Catalan.

Read also: