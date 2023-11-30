Marc Márquez completed his first test on Tuesday on the Ducati Desmosedici GP23 with which he will race next season in the MotoGP World Championship, an intense day in which the former Honda rider accumulated 49 laps of the Valencian track, becoming the great attraction of the day tests and, above all, making it clear that with this bike the best version of the eight-time world champion returns.

For a few weeks, however, Márquez had been suffering from stiffness problems in his right arm, the same one that was injured in the fateful 2020 and which took him to the operating room four times, the last one last year after the Grand Prix Italy.

This year the Spaniard had finally completed the season with Honda cleanly, but after the Misano test in September, the rider started to notice that his right arm was stiffening and getting worse and worse. After undergoing several checks, an injury was ruled out and the problem was reduced to a compartment syndrome which affected him to a greater or lesser extent depending on the hardness of the circuits.

The tight calendar and the final rush of eight races in ten weeks prevented Márquez from undergoing surgery first, which he was finally able to do on Wednesday: “In the second part of the season I suffered a lot from compartment syndrome in my right arm”, Marc wrote on his social media. “This morning (Wednesday, ed.) we solved the problem with Dr. Ignacio Roger de Oña’s team, with the aim of being ready for 2024”, added the Gresini rider.

Márquez managed to get on the podium in the Sprint of the Valencia Grand Prix, but on Sunday he was unable to say goodbye to what was his team for 11 seasons, the Repsol Honda team. In fact, in the last race of the year he was involved in an accident on the fifth lap with Jorge Martín and both ended up on the ground. In Marc’s case, he was thrown into the air and hit the asphalt violently, but fortunately he did not suffer any injuries which prevented him from taking part in Tuesday’s test, in which he debuted on the Ducati with the fourth fastest time of the day.

