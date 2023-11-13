In the pre-match with Frosinone on Dazn, the Nerazzurri CEO spoke about the extension of the agreement with Toro: “No rush, we’ll get to the signing. Without the cups they have a nice advantage, but no alibi: we want to fight to win the championship “

Andrea Ramazzotti

November 12, 2023 (modified November 13, 2023 | 01:18)

Inter want to renew the contract with Lautaro Martinez and, after the talks that have already taken place with the player’s agent, they are convinced that there will be no problems in extending the agreement with Toro until 2028. This was ensured by the CEO. Nerazzurri Beppe Marotta who spoke to Dazn before the match against Frosinone: “With Lautaro there is the desire to continue together – he said – and this is the fundamental aspect. The negotiation for the renewal during the season is part of the dynamics of football. There is no rush because there is the desire to move forward together and overcome any obstacles.”

JUVE FAVORITE

Marotta then spoke about the team’s moment and the fight for the Scudetto, giving Juventus the role of favourite: “This is an Inter that is growing and compared to a few years ago we have a stronger winning mentality. We manage the matches better thanks to experience and self-esteem. The club must support the coach and the team: we must not grant alibis and help the group to enhance its qualities. We have important professionals. The challenge with Juventus? Even Allegri, like Inzaghi, has a technical continuity at the helm of the group. For me, Juventus is the favorite for the scudetto because, not having the cups, they can plan the week better. For us this must not be an alibi, but a stimulus. We want to create a compelling championship until the end. We can and we have to improve a lot because we have lost points against teams that are part of the mid-range. We must not make any more mistakes.”

