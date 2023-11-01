The appointment is at pavilion 15, stand G35, dove Maroil-Bardahl Italia will showcase the uniqueness of the entire moto e range its technologies applied to lubricants and additives. An Italian excellence with 50 years of history.

At the EICMA 2023 stand, space and particular attention will be dedicated to new Bardahl Repower Moto Top Gasoline. It is a petrol additive designed for offer in a single treatment, an effective cleansing power for a quick restoration of engine performance, also ensuring an increase in power. Its formula contains “Friction Modifier”, which improves lubrication and prevents engine wear. Bardahl Repower Moto Top Gasoline ensures, the company declares, the complete cleaning of valves, injectors, combustion chamber, restoring the performance of the engine, with increases that can range from 3% up to 7% of power at the torque point, reducing consumption and polluting emissions. It can be used in engines 2 and 4 strokeevery 5-10 thousand kilometres, thanks to the practical 150 ml pack, capable of treating approximately 18 liters of petrol.

Among the products on display is the range K9, presented at EICMA 2022, but which will also have a leading role this year within the Bardahl exhibition area. A line made up of specific and targeted products for the care and cleaning of the motorbike. Professional sprays, lubricants, cleaners and degreasers, specific to intervene in every situation for motorbikes and bicycles. Thirteen products, among lubricants and cleanersthe result of the experience and technology gained by Maroil-Bardahl Italia in this sector.

There is also space for the Moto Oil 4T range. With a 100% synthetic formulation, containing PAO bases and synthetic esters, combined with special very high resistance polymers (Radial Polymer Structure) and added with the exclusive anti-friction formula Bardahl Polar Plus + Fullerene C60, the lubricants in the Bardahl Oil Moto 4T range are developed to be able to maintain the necessary viscosity of the oil over a wide range of temperatures.

Products developed and tested in the Motor Sport racing fieldwhere Bardahl is a sponsor of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team, or at the Superbike and Supersport World Championships through partnerships with Ducati Barni Spark Racing.

Also at the Maroil-Bardahl Italia stand, the public will be able to see and also purchase the new Bardahl Wear “Made for Riding” clothing collection.

Three different proposals t-shirtdue sweatshirtsand raincoat jacketdue caps with different graphics and colors and a wool cap.

Allo stood Bardahl the Ducati Panigale V4 F 23 will be on display by Danilo Petrucci, representative of the Barni Spark Racing Team. The Petruxwith Yari Montella, will be guests at the Bardahl stand on Friday 10 November, to meet the public and fans on one of the talk shows that Max Thunderstorms, brand ambassador Maroil-Bardahl Italia, will host “live” during the days of the Milanese event. Among the other illustrious guests, expected at the Maroil-Bardahl Italia stand, too Michele Pirrothe official Ducati test rider, nine times Italian Superbike Champion with the colors of the Ducati Barni Spark Racing Team.