The Marks and Spencer ad is thought to show the colors of the Palestinian flag being burned. Photo/X/@ShayXea

LONDON – British retailer Marks and Spencer issued an apology after a public outcry over a pre-Christmas ad that sparked outrage.

According to some users, the ad depicts the burning of the Palestinian flag, as the colors of the Palestinian flag are seen being burned in a fireplace.

“We’re sharing stills from our Christmas Clothes and Home advert, shot in August. “It shows traditional red, green and silver Christmas party hats on the fireplace,” the company statement said.

According to Marks and Spencer, “This is just to playfully point out that some people don’t like wearing paper Christmas hats during the festive season.”

The controversial post has been removed from social media, and the company said it apologized “for any unintentional harm.”

Meanwhile, the UN Children’s Agency (UNICEF) repeated its call to protect civilians in Gaza.

UNICEF added that more than 400 children were reported killed or injured every day during Israel’s 25th consecutive day of brutal attacks.

“An attack of this magnitude on a densely populated residential neighborhood could have indiscriminate impacts and is completely unacceptable,” the agency said in a statement.

UNICEF cited reports that more than 3,500 Palestinian children were killed and more than 6,800 others injured since the conflict between Hamas and Israel broke out on October 7, 2023.

