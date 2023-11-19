Moody’s, Dario Angelino, head of advisory Symphonia sgr, speaks

Anticipation is growing for the opening of the financial markets on Monday. Day in which we will understand the reaction to Moody’s decision on Friday evening on Italy’s rating. Positive news, according to experts, both in terms of the spread between BTPs and German Bunds and in terms of Piazza Affari and in particular of securities in the banking sector, which weigh heavily on the Milanese price list. To understand more, Affaritaliani.it asked Dario Angelinoresponsible for advisory symphony sgr.

“The unexpected raising of the outlook from negative to stable by Moody’s in the medium term it removes the risk that Italy’s rating will drop to high yield and will probably be welcomed positively by the markets. Moody’s rating validates the Government’s prudent fiscal policy line,” Angelino said.

Prudence and caution, however, on the hypothesis that the government could intervene in favor of citizens next year expansionary policies. Even if the door remains, in part, “open”. “Considering, however, that economic growth prospects remain modest (less than 1% per year of GDP growth for 2023 and 2024), that the public deficit is expected to remain above 3% of GDP still in 2025 and that the interest costs are destined to remain high, it is unlikely that greater room for maneuver will be freed up for expansionary fiscal measures”, remarked Angelino. “The attention of the financial markets and the European authorities on public finances is high, which is why the Government will prefer to maintain a cautious attitude until the debt/GDP ratio has fallen below 140% in a sustainable way“, concluded Angelino.

Subscribe to the newsletter