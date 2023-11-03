After +16.9% in July, +13.53% in August and +13.53 in September the positive wave continues for the new motorcycle, scooter and moped market in Italy. For the fourth consecutive month the two-wheel market double digit growthclosing October with a +15.75% and 25,227 vehicles sold.

The result of the motorbikes was particularly significant, which increased last year’s volumes by a third (+33.04%) and registered 10,545 units. Scooters follow with an increase of 6.26% and 13,103 registered vehicles, while mopeds also return to profit after four months of negative signs, growing by 2.67% equal to 1,579 vehicles.

The situation in the electricity sector is difficult after the public incentives to support the market ran out in October. The final balance for the month stops at 753 units, corresponding to a drop of 44.30% compared to 2022 where the market was however supported by state aid. All segments were therefore negative: in particular that of scooters which closed the month with 382 vehicles registered and a decline of 55.48%.

For the first time since 2011, the Italian market already exceeded 300,000 registered vehicles in October. The first ten months of the year show double-digit growth in the two-wheeler market: 311,079 vehicles sold, equal to growth of 16.95%. In first position were scooters with 160,559 units and an increase of 22.89%; followed by motorbikes with 133,666 registered vehicles and a growth of 14.81%, while mopeds remain in negative territory, losing 10.92% equal to 16,854 units. For electric vehicles, the year also remains in negative territory, with a drop of 21.43% and only 11,083 vehicles put on the road.

