Before becoming a well-known star, Mark Ruffalo had to make some concessions to get a role in the films he participated in.

Mark Ruffalo revealed that his casting for David Fincher’s Zodiac Killer-inspired film, Zodiac (2007), was not as some might think.

In a recent interview with High Snobiety, the actor said that a studio representative made it clear to him that they didn’t particularly want him in the Paramount Pictures film.

“I’ll never forget that when they were negotiating my deal (for Zodiac), the studio negotiator literally told my manager, ‘Look, we don’t give a shit about Mark Ruffalo, we don’t even want Mark Ruffalo in this movie, so you’re going to take what you get.’ we offer you or you will forget,’” Ruffalo recalled.

Zodiac, follows two reporters, Jake Gyllenhaal and Robert Downey Jr., who become obsessed with locating the Zodiac Killer, an unidentified killer who spread terror in San Francisco in the 1970s. Ruffalo played Detective David Toschi in the movie.

And the Hulk arrived…

Far from discouraging the actor, those comments did not deter the Oscar-nominated actor, especially since he later landed a role he would never have imagined, Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I was like… I’ve never done that. Other studios, they didn’t come to me that way,” she said of her first call from Marvel. “So the fact that Joss Whedon came to me looking for the Hulk was unexpected. It’s a difficult part: how can you get away with playing a character who doesn’t want to do what everyone wants him to do and stick with it? It’s like a trap. I read it and thought, ‘I can do something with this.'” Looking back, Ruffalo’s experience playing the legendary superhero in several MCU films was one for which he is “really grateful.”

Marvel Studios

“It’s been a great journey,” said the actor. “It’s given me the opportunity to do other things that I probably wouldn’t have the opportunity to do without that behind me.”

Early in the interview, Ruffalo also admitted that he was determined to break out of the rom-com box he felt Hollywood executives placed him in after his hit films 13 Going on 30 and Just Like Heaven earlier in his career. .

“What I immediately felt in the film world is that once you do something well, that’s who they think you are,” he explained. “They will just come to you with that part over and over again. And I said, ‘No.’ My career is not going to be that. “I’m going to do everything I can to try to get people to see me in different ways so I can do more over the years.”

Ruffalo’s future in the UCM

It is expected that we can see Mark Ruffalo in upcoming UCM projects, it is speculated that he will do so in Captain America. Other productions in which we could see his version of the Hulk could be any of the next two Avengers installments, The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. There are also rumors of a World War Hulk.

Have you seen Zodiac? What did you think of Ruffalo’s performance?