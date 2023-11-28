Suara.com – Marissya Icha was hit by bad news. One of the online shops promoted on Instagram Story is suspected of committing fraud.

This case then went viral on social media. Until finally Marissya Icha’s management team spoke out about the alleged online shop fraud.

Marissya Icha then re-uploaded the post on her Instagram account. Contains an apology for not being thorough in online shop research.

Marissya Icha (Instagram)

“Previously, on behalf of the team, I apologized for the admin’s lack of care in selecting paid promotion,” said a statement from the @/wandaslutfia account, Monday (27/11/2023).

Wanda, as she is known, said that it was not Marissya Icha who sorted the online shops. However, there was a team that was negligent in this case.

In order to help victims, Marissya Icha’s team has also gathered a number of victims. There were at least 6-7 people with losses reaching IDR 10 million each.

Because of this, Marissya Icha had to compensate losses of up to IDR 70 million. Even though he said, the paid promotion was not worth much.

Marissya Icha – Marissya Icha controversy (Instagram/@marissyaichareal)

“This person only paid IDR 1 million to us (admin),” he explained.

Therefore, Marissya Icha also asked the victim to report this matter to the police. The aim is to ensure that no more people are deceived because of similar cases.

“Ka Marissya Icha is ready to be a witness so she can follow up on this fraud,” explained Wanda.

In this case, Marissya Icha also tried to take responsibility for her team’s negligence.

“Even if Marissya Icha had to compensate for losses, from the start she stated that God willing, she was ready,” said the team, who is also Marissya Icha’s manager.

As previously reported, the case of alleged online shop fraud promoted by Marissya Icha started with an upload by Instagram celebrity Chagii Amelia. He asked the businessman to take responsibility because there were netizens who felt they had been cheated.

A netizen admitted that he was a victim of buying a cellphone. He was tempted by the cheap price, as in the statement on Marissya Icha’s Instagram Story.

“Yesterday, Sis Icha, I bought an iPhone from Sis Icha’s story, but it turned out to be a scam. So what, Sis? I was tricked because of Sis Icha’s post, what responsibility do you have, Sis? I didn’t respond to your manager’s WA,” said @elly.rajendra.