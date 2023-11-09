Combine the forces of Mario and his group of heroes in this adventure with the objective of repairing the Starway in Super Mario RPG.

An enemy more imposing than Bowser has appeared! Exor, the giant sword, has turned the Starway into pieces and caused a tremor that has thrown everyone into the air.

End the evil plans of Exor and the Fraguo Gang by fighting their henchmen in turns for the Mushroom Kingdom. In this kingdom there are labyrinthine forests and sewers that will make you tremble with fear of what you will have to go through to restore peace to this world.

If you want to make harder attacks you can increase the damage by pressing the button at the right time.

