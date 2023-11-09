Here we have more Mario Kart content and more specifically Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: it is news of its additional DLC content.

You already know that, a few weeks ago, along with DLC 5, version 2.4.0 of the game was released, which we recently detailed. It was then confirmed that Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Pauline and Peachette were going to arrive as playable characters in DLC 6.

Remember that it has been confirmed that this DLC 6 is launching today November 9, 2023. We already learned about some additional features and also new gameplays of each track, and the complete list of new Miis costumes. These are the new cups and tracks:

Acorn Cup: Rome Under the Moon Tour, GCN DK Mountain, Wii Daisy Circuit and Piranha Plant Ruins Tour

Spiked Shell Cup: Madrid Walk Tour, Estela Glacier 3DS, SNES Bowser’s Castle 3 and Wii Rainbow Path

Now we have this additional content available along with update 3.0.0, and now we have been able to see a video comparison of the new tracks with their original versions, the new credits, complete gameplays of each track and the new Miis costumes in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe:

What do you think of this information about Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? You can also take a look at all the Super Mario games by release date.

