Today we continue with more Mario Kart news and more specifically Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: it is news of its additional DLC content.

You already know that, a few weeks ago, along with DLC 5, version 2.4.0 of the game was released, which we recently detailed. It has then been confirmed that Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Pauline and Peachette arrive as playable characters in DLC 6 launching this winter.

Remember that it has been confirmed that this DLC 6 will be released on November 9, 2023. But those are not the only news. We already learned about some additional features and also new gameplays of each track, and the complete list of new Miis costumes.

Now the video below shows over 160 changes included in these new tracks. We leave it below, along with the confirmed tracks:

Acorn Cup: Rome Under the Moon Tour, GCN DK Mountain, Wii Daisy Circuit and Piranha Plant Ruins Tour

Spiked Shell Cup: Madrid Walk Tour, Estela Glacier 3DS, SNES Bowser’s Castle 3 and Wii Rainbow Path

