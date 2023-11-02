Today we continue with more Mario Kart news and more specifically Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: it is news of its additional DLC content.

You already know that, a few weeks ago, along with DLC 5, version 2.4.0 of the game was released, which we recently detailed. It has then been confirmed that Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Pauline and Peachette arrive as playable characters in DLC 6 launching this winter.

It has now been confirmed that this DLC 6 is released on November 9, 2023. But those are not the only news. We already learned about some additional features and also new gameplays for each track, and now the full list of new costumes for the Miis has been offered.

16 can be obtained if we have the Exta Clues Pass, while Daisy’s is obtained by scanning an amiibo of this princess. We leave you with the list:

Blooper Chomp Chains Pookey Cheep Cheep Dolphin Floro Piranha Castle Helikoopa Bowsitos Cow Floruga Ice Cream Block | Toadette Marchimota Birdo Daisy

What do you think of this information about Mario Kart 8 Deluxe?

