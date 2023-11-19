Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a legend. Although it originated as a port of Mario Kart 8 for Wii U, the title has received improvements and more content, which has caused the game to continue selling and become the best-selling game on the console. However, just broke a historic streak.

The racing title of Mario and other Nintendo franchises went on sale on Nintendo Switch in 2017so it takes 6 years on the market with enviable sales in various parts of the world.

One of the most important markets for the Nintendo exclusive is that of USAbut unfortunately he just stumbled in that region.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 46 of 2023

Are sales of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe beginning to deflate?

We say this because for the first time Mario Kart 8 Deluxe did not appear in the first 20 places on the list of best-selling games per month in the United States, something it had achieved without missing a single month since its premiere in 2017, according to Circana (via GamesIndustry.biz).

With last month’s drop, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe would have passed 78 weeks within the first 20 places on the list.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s ​​drop on the list could be due not only to its poor sales for a 2017 game, but also because last month was packed with releases, including the acclaimed Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fell in sales, but it is one of the best-selling games on Nintendo Switch

Mat Piscatella, although he is not completely sure, Mat Piscatella (via IGN) reports that “it is very likely that technically“is the longest streak. However, it is important to mention that this story could be different if it were taken into account Grand Theft Auto Vbut Take-Two no longer reports its digital sales to NPD Group.

Another very important detail to consider is that, as IGN reports, Nintendo does not report the digital sales of its games, so all this time it has remained on the list for more than 6 years just contemplating the physical sales.

We must remember that the high season at the end of the year is approaching, so it is very likely that the Nintendo exclusive will return to the top places. On the other hand, Nintendo has not confirmed the next installment of the series, although there is information that suggests so.

In case you missed it: Mario Kart Tour no longer receives new content.

What do you think of the incredible sales of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? Tell us in the comments.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. You can find more about him if you visit his file or if you consult our written review.

Related video: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – DLC Trailer “Booster Course Pass”

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente 1, 2

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News