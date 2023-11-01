We have more Mario Kart news and more specifically about Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: This is news about its additional DLC content.

You already know that, a few weeks ago, along with DLC 5, version 2.4.0 of the game was released, which we recently detailed. It has then been confirmed that Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Pauline and Peachette arrive as playable characters in DLC 6 launching this winter.

It has now been confirmed that this DLC 6 is released on November 9, 2023. But those are not the only news. We already learned about some additional features and now we have more gameplay of each new track:

