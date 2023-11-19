Once again we bring news of Mario Kart and more specifically Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: they are related to its sales.

It seems that an incredible streak of the game has come to an end: has left the top 20 best-selling games of the week in the United States after 78 months on that list: yes, since its launch! These are the shared data:

In October 2023, the game finally came out of the top 20 sales according to NPD, after remaining on that list since its launch. Possible reasons: Powerful releases like Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros Wonder could have influenced its decline. Indication of weakening? Despite this, with Black Friday approaching and new DLC, sales are expected to remain strong into the holiday season for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Important: Nintendo’s digital sales are not included in NPD numbers, which may alter these totals. End of his reign? Although its popularity may decline, a possible Mario Kart 9 by Nintendo is not ruled out for the future.

You can also take a look at all the Super Mario games by release date.

