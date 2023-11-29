It seems that we bring news of Mario Kart and more specifically Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: they are related to its new update.

We can confirm that the game has already received its update 3.0.1. Includes the following:

Fixed an issue where the player could not acquire a good item even though they did not pick up an Item Box when stopping or backing up during a race, or pick up an item countless times from an Item Box in the same location, when Communication was unstable during an online game of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Fixed an issue where the glider would not open when boarding a glide ramp over the suspension bridge in Vancouver Tour Tour. Fixed an issue where the player could fall into a crack in the cliff and be unable to move in Tour Rome Under the Moon. Fixed an issue where the player was floating in the air after leaving the field without being carried back by Lakitu in GC DK Mountain. Fixed an issue where the player would sometimes be unable to move when riding on statues in Daisy’s Circuit Wii. Fixed an issue where actions and expressions did not match for some characters that were added in the Extra Clue Pass. Fixed an issue where a Mii’s head would become extremely large or small when playing highlights from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

