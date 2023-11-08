It seems that we continue with more Mario Kart news and more specifically Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: it is news of its additional DLC content.

You already know that, a few weeks ago, along with DLC 5, version 2.4.0 of the game was released, which we recently detailed. It has then been confirmed that Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Pauline and Peachette arrive as playable characters in DLC 6 launching this winter.

Remember that it has been confirmed that this DLC 6 will be released on November 9, 2023. But those are not the only news. We already learned about some additional features and also new gameplays of each track, and the complete list of new Miis costumes.

Now we can see that what was considered one of the great mysteries of the DLC has already been resolved: how they were going to order the new pilots in the character selection menu. Nintendo has posted this updated screen, showing where Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Pauline, and Peachette are located. It seems that there are unified Inklings and Villagers:

What do you think of this information about Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. You can also take a look at all the Super Mario games by release date.

Fuente.