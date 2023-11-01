The game presents all the content of its latest DLC that completes an endless title.

Madrid, new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe circuit

Oddly enough, the most successful Nintendo Switch game is a Wii U port. It’s about Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which added a series of additions through unpublished characters and modes to sweep in a way that few expected. Today being one of the best-selling games week after week, the successful title has been adding a large number of additional content through an Extra Tracks Pass available in the Nintendo eShop for €24.99, although you can also download at no additional cost if you are Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers. Now, Nintendo has presented all the content of its latest installment.

After adding three new characters in Delivery 5, the sixth and final installment of the Extra Clues Pass confirmed that it would add characters such as Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Pauline y Peachettealthough now he has also revealed his clues:

Rainbow Road (Wii)Madrid Drive (Tour)DK Mountain (GCN)Daisy Circuit (Wii)Piranha Plant CoveBowser Castle 3 (SNES)Rome Avanti (Tour)Rosalina’s Ice World (3DS)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will close its roster of playable characters with 50 familiar faces without counting color variations. This latest DLC will add 18 new costumes for the Mii, all of them being available automatically except the one based on Daisy, which will require its amiibo. Additional content, available from the next Thursday, November 9will also add a Sound test to listen to any song in the game.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe receives a new physical version

It should be remembered that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has a new physical version on the market that includes the Extra Clues Pass along with various physical bonuses such as pins, stickers and other details. Likewise, a new pack is rumored with the Nintendo Switch OLED, demonstrating that one of the hybrid console’s first games will be a flagship until the end of its life cycle.

