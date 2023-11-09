We return with more Mario Kart content and more specifically Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: it is news of its additional DLC content.

You already know that, a few weeks ago, along with DLC 5, version 2.4.0 of the game was released, which we recently detailed. It was then confirmed that Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Pauline and Peachette were going to arrive as playable characters in DLC 6.

Remember that it has been confirmed that this DLC 6 is launching today November 9, 2023. We already learned about some additional features and also new gameplays of each track, and the complete list of new Miis costumes. These are the new cups and tracks:

Acorn Cup: Rome Under the Moon Tour, GCN DK Mountain, Wii Daisy Circuit and Piranha Plant Ruins Tour

Spiked Shell Cup: Madrid Walk Tour, Estela Glacier 3DS, SNES Bowser’s Castle 3 and Wii Rainbow Path

Now we have this additional content available along with update 3.0.0, and it seems that one of the new tracks includes a very curious shortcut. Is about Wii Send Rainbowwhich now allows you to skip the anti-gravity jump part in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Here you can see it:

Wii Rainbow Road has a NEW shortcut in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe!

More details: https://t.co/4wdzhAMsky pic.twitter.com/B9JCYgFgz9 — GameXplain (@GameXplain) November 9, 2023

