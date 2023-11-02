Nintendo has announced DLC 6 of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch, which includes the Madrid circuit and four new drivers, as well as some surprises.

Nintendo has announced the final delivery of the extensive DLC of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch, batch 6 of the Extra Track Pass, which began almost two years ago and has doubled the size of the game, with 48 new circuits.

The circuits and characters of DLC 6 of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Starting on November 9, two more cups will be added to the game, the last ones, with the following circuits:

Roma Avanti (Mario Kart Tour) Donkey Kong Jungle (GameCube) Daisy Circuit (Wii) Piranha Plant Cove (Tour) Walk through Madrid (Tour) Estela Glacier (3DS) Bowser’s Castle 3 (SNES) Rainbow Path (Wii)

In addition to the eight circuits, four more runners are added:

Pauline Diddy Konh Funky Kong Bowsette

This DLC is paid, but two things will also be added in the form of a free update. On the one hand, 17 monos para Miiwith designs such as the Cheep-Cheep fish, the dolphin, Birdo, the Piranha Plant… In addition, one of Daisy is added, but you have to unlock that one with the amiibo.

On the other hand, the option of listen to music within the game menu. This is part of a free update, the circuits and characters are paid.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the best-selling game on Nintendo Switch, with more than 55 million copies soldand Nintendo will still add a handful more this Christmas with this console and game pack.

