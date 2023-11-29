It was a few weeks ago when all Mario Kart 8 Deluxe users were able to try out the new tracks from wave 6 of the Booster Course Pass. Now, Nintendo reported that a new update with bug fixes is now available.

Have you tried the new tracks in the game yet?

As you surely remember, the latest content of the Nintendo Switch game included Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Pauline and Peachette, as well as 2 other cups with 4 tracks each, where the following circuits were added: Tour Rome Avanti, GCN DK Mountain, Wii Daisy Circuit, Piranha Plant Cove, Tour Madrid Drive, 3DS Rosalina’s Ice World, SNES Bowser Castle 3 and Wii Rainbow Road.

However, it seems that those responsible for the game continue to polish every detail of the delivery and have just released update 3.0.1, which includes several new features that will undoubtedly improve the players’ experience.

Here you can see his main notes:

Fixed an issue where the player could not acquire a strong item even though they did not take an Item Box when stopping or backing up during a run, or take an item countless times from an Item Box in the same location, when communication was unstable during an online match Fixed an issue where the glider would not open when boarding a glide ramp over the suspension bridge in the Vancouver Velocity Tour Fixed an issue where the player could fall in a crack in the cliff and not being able to move in Tour Rome Avanti Fixed an issue where the player would float in the air after leaving the field without Lakitu taking them back to GC DK Mountain Fixed an issue where the player sometimes couldn’t move when riding on statues in Wii Daisy Circuit Fixed an issue where actions and expressions didn’t match for some characters that were added in the Booster Course Pass Fixed an issue where the player’s head a Mii became extremely large or small when playing the highlight reel

As you could see, the exclusive game for the Nintendo Switch continues to improve to offer the best possible experience to all its users, so it is undoubtedly a good move to start the challenge with friends.

We remind you that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch and there are already rumors that the next installment of the saga could arrive in 2025 for the console’s successor.

What do you think of the news in the Nintendo game? Tell us in the comments.

