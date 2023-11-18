In Nintendo video games there are some characters considered true heroes for the number of times they have fought against evil, rescued princesses, saved the world, prevented catastrophes from occurring, etc. Definitely Mario He is one of the characters that best fits this group. At least that is the impression he has always given because of how good-natured and brave he is.

However, this has not always been the case. Even the plumber himself from the big N He has shown that he can be a great villain and perfectly assume the role of the bad guy. To do this we have to go back more than 40 years ago, when the legendary Donkey Kong Jr. for recreational machines and later had a version for NES.

The title in question is a sequel to the classic Donkey Kong. In this first part it was Mario who had to rescue Pauline from the clutches of Donkey Kong by completing a few levels. Perhaps for that very reason, as revenge so that he would feel his own medicine, Mario manages to capture the one who was previously his enemy and locks him in a cage, which leads Donkey Kong Jr. to assume the role of protagonist to rescue his father

The mechanics were exactly the same as its predecessor., so you had to overcome some phases with a few enemies, traps and very tight jumps. That is until in the last level Donkey Kong Jr. manages to free his father from the chains that restrain him, while Mario ends up tasting the bitter taste of defeat after the pair of monkeys completely thwarted his Machiavellian plans.





It seems that once was more than enough, because from that moment on Mario has not been the villain in any other video game. Still, so as not to associate him as an evil character, in the original art image of this adventure his appearance was changed, so he had a thinner body, he was taller and his face was also different. In fact, if his clothes had been a different color he might have looked like a brother to Wario or Waluigi.

