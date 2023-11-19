Everything seemed well prepared for a big party in Lusail, yet Luca Marini has to wait a little longer before celebrating the victory. Yes, because on Saturday he had achieved a stratospheric pole position which heralded an incredible Sunday. Fabio Di Giannantonio took the top step of the podium, but the Mooney VR46 rider still feels satisfied with the weekend, where once again the tires proved to be crucial.

The driver from Tavullia has in fact made a choice that goes against the trend of the riders surrounding him on the grid, fitting a soft tire on the front. If at one stage of the race it seemed that this choice was completely wrong, at the checkered flag it proved to be correct. Yes, because by knowing how to best manage the soft front, Marini climbed to the third step of the podium, behind only the two elusives Di Giannantonio and Bagnaia.

“The choice of the soft was made because I started on pole,” Marini explained to Sky Sport, clarifying the reason for the choice. “I usually start quite well and the aim was to start first and try to go away, hoping that Pecco and Martin would bother each other and try to open a small gap. Instead Pecco made an incredible start. My start was very good, but Pecco was impressive. It must be said that they have some extra devices and he, rightly, made the most of it.”

“Behind Pecco, my front tire heated up very quickly and the over temperature alarm went off,” revealed the Pesaro native. “Today it was two or three degrees higher, unfortunately for me, so I suffered a bit at the beginning. I tried not to trail on the straight, to get fresh air to manage the front tire and I managed the whole time, because I knew I could go fast until the end. It’s a shame that we lost so much time with Alex Marquez and Brad Binder, because we wasted five laps in which we lapped very slowly, but when I got rid of them, Pecco and Fabio had already left.”

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team

In a “crisis” phase halfway through the race, Marini found himself in a battle with Brad Binder and Alex Marquez, who tried to steal third position from him. However, Maro once again proved to be a great strategist and managed to get the better of his two rivals once they crossed the finish line: “I saw that Brad and Alex were using the tires a lot. Unfortunately, in the current MotoGP when those in front of you use the tyres, you have to choose whether to use it more than them and try to pass them in two laps or wait four or five laps and manage them. They use them a lot, they heat them up and at a certain point they can no longer stand up and you get by easily. But I have the problem that if I try to use the rear tire a lot, I suffer more than the others, it drops quicker. I preferred to manage for a moment, I knew that the victory would slip away from me, but I already felt like I had lost it before, when Diggia passed me and I could no longer keep up with them. Then it became a group race, I knew that with the soft tire I would have suffered in that situation. I tried to wait for the right moment and when I saw Brad and Alex in difficulty, I passed them.”

However, Marini does not regret the choice he made and, if he were to go back, he would repeat the strategy: “If I had started in the second or third row I would have put on the hard, because if I was expecting a group race, around 100 degrees the hard performs better, however the soft moves everywhere, you have more problems braking and everything becomes a little more complicated. But my plan was different, I don’t regret my choice, it was correct, I think. I think I understand the tires very well and try to make the most of them. If I think the soft is right, I try to adapt to the tire and make it work in the best way. If I had raced on the hard tire it wouldn’t have been a problem, because I know how to change the driving style depending on the tyres. If I hadn’t been so sure of the performance of the soft, I would never have made a different choice from the others. Because, as I always say, when you do something different from others, you usually make mistakes. But we have always used this soft one since the first year of Michelin, last year we all did the race with this one, for example”.

The Qatar Grand Prix was a management race where there was no shortage of thrills. In fact, Marini revealed that he had a problem with the throttle when he was followed by an attacking Maverick Vinales: “Luckily I had a lot of advantage over Vinales, because when there were 6 laps to go I had problems with the throttle control. I don’t know if some dirt or sand got in, because here in Qatar when you’re behind it’s always a disaster. You also get a lot of sand in your eyes and it’s really problematic. It got stuck and I couldn’t drive very well anymore. Luckily, however, I had some margin over Maverick.”

