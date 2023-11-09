The early breakup of Marc Marquez’s marriage to Honda was probably the most sensational news of the 2023 MotoGP season. If the eight-time world champion has his future very clear, with the Gresini Racing Ducati GP23 already waiting for him from the Valencia tests, the situation is very different for the Japanese manufacturer.

Just 19 days after a fundamental test, which will have to guide the development of the RC213V over the winter, he still doesn’t know who the heir to number 93 will be, even though the list isn’t too long.

For several days the ideal candidate seemed to be Fabio Di Giannantonio. A rider who has shown interesting growth in recent races aboard the Gresini Racing Ducati, also achieving a podium in Australia, who is looking for a saddle and would gladly accept even a one-year contract.

His signing almost seemed like a formality, but then Alberto Puig’s sights seem to have moved on to other objectives. On the one hand there would be a bet, namely Fermin Aldeguer. Spanish rider, born in 2005, who this year achieved his first two successes in the Moto2 World Championship, but who would inevitably be a talent to be cultivated.

On the other hand, the name that has been circulating is that of Luca Marini, who would certainly be more ready for a responsibility of this type than the other two candidates, even if the person concerned reiterated today, upon his arrival in Sepang, that he almost certainly would not he will do nothing because he intends to respect the contract with Mooney VR46.

“It’s very, very, very, very, very difficult at the moment. It’s okay and rightly so,” he replied when asked if there was a possibility that he could leave his brother Valentino Rossi’s team to join to the HRC court.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team

The Marche native then explained that the timing makes an operation of this type complicated, and that in any case the interest of a giant like Honda flattered him. However, adding that he is convinced that next season will be crucial for his career in MotoGP and therefore continuing with his team could allow him to take a further step.

“I’m happy, because it’s my dream and my goal to race for an official team and develop a bike. Except that everything is happening in November, so it’s a very difficult situation. I have a contract with my team, I feel good and we’re going strong.”

“I think that next year could be a very important year for me to obtain increasingly important results and be in the fight for very good positions at the end of the championship”, he concluded.

Read also: