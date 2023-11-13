November 12, 2023

Marini-Honda, Marc Marquez surprised: “I was expecting another one”

HRC’s decision to rely on Luca Marini also surprised Marc Marquez, who commented on Honda’s choice to Sky: “I expected Di Giannantonio to arrive, it seemed more logical to me… But I’m happy for Luca, he’s a worker”.

“I don’t know what his goals are, he’s on a competitive bike now, at Honda it will take some time but we work well,” continued the eight-time world champion.

Even his brother Alex was surprised by Marini’s choice: “It’s surprising and it seems a bit unnatural to leave a team that is practically “yours” for one that is currently in great difficulty. It can be interpreted as the desire to separate from the ‘His brother’s influence’.

