Yesterday it seemed like the door was closed definitively or almost, but 24 hours seem to have been enough to change the prospects and open at least a small glimmer in Luca Marini’s head regarding the possibility of leaving the Mooney VR46 to join the official Honda team next season.

During the first day of testing for the Malaysian Grand Prix, the topic was addressed directly by the HRC team manager, Alberto Puig. The Spaniard denied the rumors of contacts with the rising star of Moto2 Fermin Aldeguer and narrowed the list of candidates to three names, which also includes the rider from the Marche, as well as Fabio Di Giannantonio and surprisingly Pol Espargaro, who at the at the end of 2022 he had been “purged” by Honda after two years to forget.

Almost at the same time, an opening signal also arrived from the Mooney VR46 garage, because team director Alessio “Uccio” Salucci explained that the objective of the Tavullia team is to help the riders of the VR46 Riders Academy grow and then have them land in an official team. Therefore, if Marini were to wear the Repsol colours, it would mean that he would have done his job admirably.

Inevitably, the person concerned was also asked to return to the topic, and this time he implied that the thing that disturbs him the most is that the Japanese company is only offering a one-year contract, but that probably if he were offered a more far-reaching project he wouldn’t be so reluctant to say yes.

“It doesn’t depend on Honda, the problem is that in a year, with only 5 days of testing, you don’t have time. Certainly as a rider I have the goal of going to an official team and developing a bike, but it also takes the right opportunity. Doing just one year in any team is very risky for a rider in today’s MotoGP,” said Marini.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Luca Marini, VR46 Racing Team

“I’m going very strong, more and more, and I’m always close to fighting for the podium. I’m almost where I’d like to be in the fight for the championship, so I’d say things are going very well, but I’d like next year they can go even further better,” he added.

When he was then asked a very specific question, asking him whether the door should be considered open or closed, his response was very political: “Obviously, these things need to be talked about with my management and with the team, therefore with Uccio And above all with Valentino (Rossi, his brother), who is the boss.”

Teased by the fact that if he accepted, however, he would have great courage to follow the reverse path of what Marc Marquez will do next year, leaving Ducati, the strongest bike on the grid, to move to Honda, which is probably the worst, yes However, it is unbuttoned a little more.

“Now I’ll tell you something strong: the Ducati is scary, it’s a Madonna bike. We all go fast and it allows us to each ride with the setting we want, with the riding style we want. It’s very complete, it always goes fast in every situation. But it must be said that developing a bike the way you like it is a very nice thing as a rider and can lead you to obtain even better results”, he concluded.

Read also: