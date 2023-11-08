Capizzi: “The hierarchy is obsolete”

“Hierarchy is an outdated concept, but many leaders want to keep it the way it has always been understood.” Marina Capizzi, organizational evolution consultantExecutive coach and co-founder PRIMATE Consulting, wrote the first Italian book on hierarchy.

You understand, hierarchy has always existed, why raise this issue today?

Yes, hierarchy has always existed, it has been and continues to be the backbone of our organizations. This is how businesses were born and this is how they continue to be structured. Despite the many changes and continuous reorganisations, in fact, the hierarchical structure maintains intact the same logic that we have inherited from the past: decision-making power increases as you go up, like the request for a contribution of thought, whoever is above tells whoever is below what they must do and check. This logic, in its essence, has not been undermined even by decades of leadership training programs. Why raise the topic? Because today companies do business differently. We can no longer afford the division between those who think, plan/control at the top and those who do at the bottom. The success of our businesses requires the contribution of all people, at any organizational level. And this clashes with the hierarchy, as we have inherited it from the past.

Are there any disadvantages?

Let’s just consider the fact that, in the hierarchical pyramid, there is only one thing that decreases as you go up: contact with customers and users. Therefore, precisely where supply and demand meet every day (in shops, branches, call centers, during sales visits), and in production units, the hierarchical logic foresees “executors”, “operators” or, as in many companies they are still called “subordinates” with practically no decision-making autonomy. When there is a problem, the decision maker is often somewhere else, at the top. And when the problem arrives on the decision maker’s table, in addition to lining up and waiting for their turn to be resolved, often, those who have to decide don’t know it, because they don’t experience it every day and therefore… meetings after meetings! Meanwhile, the problem that perhaps started out small grows bigger, the ability to respond slows down and the decision makers, i.e. “hierarchical leaders” actually act as a bottleneck… So, I raise the issue of hierarchy because, as we have inherited it and it continues today it is “the theme” that constitutes the backbone of our organizations, and its evolution will be the challenge of the coming years. Because, in addition to hurting business, it hurts people. We are filled with data that speak of low engagement and demotivation of people, of quiet quitting, great resignation, job hopping, we have debates on the difficulty of bringing young people into companies and, above all, on the difficulty of retaining them… how is it possible that this is not see the relationship between these phenomena and the effects that the anachronistic hierarchy has on people’s well-being!

But people look for hierarchy….

Let’s say that there are still many people who struggle to go beyond the obsolete logic of the current hierarchical structure and do not realize that maintaining that logic is a source of continuous frustration and stress. First of all, I am referring to the “bosses” who keep alive beliefs that no longer have any foundation, such as that it is enough to tell a person to do something to be sure that it will be done, or that everything can be controlled by “being above” . The frustrations experienced by people who hold a hierarchical role are enormous and it is not always a theme of inability: it is the model that no longer holds up because leaders are asked much more than they can achieve without increasing autonomy (and therefore possibility of contribution) of their collaborators. But those at the top struggle to take a step back because they fear losing their power. Instead, it can very well maintain its hierarchical role and, at the same time, bring many problems and their solutions closer by giving its collaborators the opportunity to make more decisions. Likewise, many people are afraid of exposing themselves to propose and take initiatives, because the hierarchy brings with it the fear of error which kills the courage needed to take a step forward. In this way, a vicious circle is created, fueled by fear, from which there is no escape. This is what I call “the paradox of hierarchy” in my book.

So should the hierarchy be abolished?

Absolutely not, more hierarchy is needed. Hierarchy is a resource because it helps us give an order of importance. Without hierarchy we would be in chaos. We continually build hierarchies, of which we are often unaware: hierarchies of skills, hierarchies of values, hierarchies of priorities, of affection, of trust… But our organizations are prisoners of a conservative hierarchy based on fear, which keeps the decision-making logic rigid. Who says that it is always useful that the highest role always decides? Who says that many problems wouldn’t be solved sooner and better by those who experience those problems every day? And are we sure that it is not efficient to leave work teams unable to make some decisions independently? We need many more hierarchies, not fewer. The hierarchy must evolve. I don’t believe in recipes. Every organization must find its own way. It will be a long journey. But it’s time to start. And in my book I provide working instructions to get started.

