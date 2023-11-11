Mariano Fioravanzo passed away yesterday, historic motorcycle designer and huge fan of the sector. His professional career began at Laverda, where the experience acquired took him years later to Aprilia, where he was put in charge of the F650 project. It was a motorcycle produced by the Noale company on behalf of BMW. The work started from Pegaso, and the result was a true triumph, so much so that the planned production run was initially set at 15,000 units, but was extended to 65,000 units due to the success achieved by this motorbike.

Subsequently, one of the most successful models was the RSV1000, a motorcycle that marked the company’s entry into the world of sports, and for Mariano it was a very demanding task, and which during the three years of development led him to choose, together with his team , the architecture of the V60 engine.

Mariano’s long career then ended in Ohvale, where he was commissioned to build the PG-0 and GP-2. The entire Motociclismo editorial team clings to Mariano’s family and all those who knew him.