Maria Gabriela de Faría couldn’t be more excited to play Angela Spica, aka The Engineer, in James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy! Social media exploded when she shared her excitement on Instagram, revealing her celebration with her representatives and family. Every moment of her joy was immortalized in a charming post. She Even found out about the role in October, long before the news leaked!

Who does he play?

The Engineer, a character who emerges as one of the main villains in the film, belongs to The Authority, a team of antiheroes willing to do anything for their missions. Among his powers, he highlights that he controls nanobots and can do almost anything thanks to them.

This news is exciting, especially as María Gabriela de Faría joins an all-star cast directed by James Gunn and including David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi and Anthony Carrigan.

Despite speculation about the appearance of the entire Authority team, Gunn hinted that we could see only The Engineer in action, denying previous speculation. Will she be alone or will other members of The Authority join her along the way?

Superman: Legacy, apparently focused on a conflict in the Middle East, could show the Man of Steel at odds with the authorities, triggering a showdown with a group of heroes sent to stop him.

As more cast details are revealed in the coming weeks, we hope to discover clearer clues about the plot. The highly anticipated Superman: Legacy promises a rollercoaster of superhero thrills that will keep fans glued to their seats!

The film will be released on July 11, 2025. While the actress Maria Gabriela de Faría has other interesting projects such as The Forfeiture Clause, Little Squares and Pacífico.